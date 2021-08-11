Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 13,769 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 117,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

