Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 2,415 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 0.17% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

