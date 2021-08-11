Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 492 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.88. 2,824,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,303,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.