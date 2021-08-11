Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 882 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.