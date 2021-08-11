Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 26,598 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

