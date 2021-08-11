Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. 286,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,943,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.