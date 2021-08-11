Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.33. 37,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.