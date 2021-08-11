Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in WestRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WRK stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 82,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

