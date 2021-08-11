Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,725.00. 56,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,528.12. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

