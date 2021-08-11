Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 14,960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

