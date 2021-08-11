Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.87. 498,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,759,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $527.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

