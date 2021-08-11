Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 364,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 198,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

