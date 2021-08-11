Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.18. 13,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

