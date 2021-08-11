Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.84 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

