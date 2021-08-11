Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.95 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.63. 364,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.