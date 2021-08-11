Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 389,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

