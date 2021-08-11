Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

