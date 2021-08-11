Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 430.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 123,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

