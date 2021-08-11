Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 8,584 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Etsy comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist cut their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,864. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.87. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

