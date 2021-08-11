Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,873. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.