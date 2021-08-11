Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 31,032 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $4,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

