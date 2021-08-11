Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 67,780 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 206.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,766,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $7,896,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,665,000.

OTCMKTS HCCCU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 20,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

