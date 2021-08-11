Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. 1,423,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

