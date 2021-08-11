Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 125,821 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of Colicity stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,125. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

