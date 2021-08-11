Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,755.25. 39,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,598.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.