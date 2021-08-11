Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 21,405 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. EJF Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJFAU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Wednesday. 922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,444. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

