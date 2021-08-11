Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 50,320 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $9,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $9,071,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $5,997,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $5,982,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OEPWU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 1,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.