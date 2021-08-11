Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 74,500 Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,425,000.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,142. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

