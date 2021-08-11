Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 747 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $235.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.39. The firm has a market cap of $457.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

