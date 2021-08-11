Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 170,836 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 17,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.29.
Medicus Sciences Acquisition Profile
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC).
Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.