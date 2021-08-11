Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 170,836 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 17,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

