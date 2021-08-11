Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. EJF Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of EJFAU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,444. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

