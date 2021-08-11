Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,534,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,207 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

