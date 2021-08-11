Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $15.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $224.05. 15,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

