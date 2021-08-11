Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSAGU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $157,000.

PSAGU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

