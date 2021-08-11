Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.23. The company had a trading volume of 175,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

