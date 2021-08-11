Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $16,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,422,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $6,944,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.