Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,064 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU remained flat at $$9.95 on Wednesday. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,448. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.