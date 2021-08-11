Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

