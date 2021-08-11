Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,121,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $42,458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,468,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,280,000.

Shares of HERAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,256. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

