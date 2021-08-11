Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

OTCMKTS DISAU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

