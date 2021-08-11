Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,704,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,685,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,780,000.

Shares of SCLEU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

