Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ ISAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 5,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,142. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.