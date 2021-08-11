Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 61,200 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

