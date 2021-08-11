Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 73,560 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

FINMU remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

