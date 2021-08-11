Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 80,996 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,996 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of VELOU remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

