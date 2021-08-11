Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCACU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000.

Growth Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 32,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

