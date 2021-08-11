Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 784.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 394,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,286. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

