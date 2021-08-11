Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 118,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

