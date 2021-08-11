Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFIVU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 1,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,948. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

