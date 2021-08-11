Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 2.50% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.63. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,655. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $123.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.